Golden Knights get into the Halloween spirit

Golden Knights players took to social media Monday night to show off their costumes.

Golden Knights Malcolm Subban, left, and Alex Tuch were Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story" for Halloween. (alextuch89/Instagram)

The Golden Knights are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Players took to social media Monday night to show off their costumes.

Alex Tuch and Malcolm Subban flew to infinity and beyond with their Woody and Buzz Lightyear costumes.

William Karlsson colored his hair green for his Joker and Harley Quinn couples costume with his girlfriend.

Fleury and his wife didn’t disappoint with an Addams’ Family couples costume of Wednesday and Cousin Itt.

A VGK Halloween

The Knights are hosting a Halloween theme night on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Tuesday.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to dress in costume and participate in a costume contest for kids and adults. There will be Halloween activities for the whole family and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will hand out candy on the concourse.

The following costume accessories are prohibited at T-Mobile Arena:

— Masks (masks can be worn while fans are in their seats, but may not be worn while walking the venue)

— Helmets (unless made of foam or for medical reasons)

— Weapons of any kind (unless made of foam; foam firearm-type items will NOT be allowed)

— Costumes with spikes or points (unless made of foam)

— Anything that would be considered vulgar

The team will also celebrate Día de Muertos during the Nov. 2 game against the Winnipeg Jets.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.