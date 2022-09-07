105°F
Golden Knights get national TV schedule for season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2022 - 12:56 pm
 
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to players during development camp at City Natio ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to players during development camp at City National Arena on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will be on national TV 12 times this season.

The Knights will be featured on ESPN six times, TNT four times, ESPN+/Hulu once and KTNV-13 once. Their other 70 games will be on AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights full national TV schedule is below:

Oct. 11, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 25, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 23, vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 7, vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 28, at Anaheim, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 18, vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 23, vs. Calgary, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

March 1, vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. (TNT)

March 28, vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

April 4, at Nashville, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

April 8, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m. (KTNV-13)

April 13, at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

