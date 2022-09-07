Golden Knights get national TV schedule for season

The Golden Knights will appear on national TV 12 times this season, with most of those appearances on ESPN.

The Knights will be featured on ESPN six times, TNT four times, ESPN+/Hulu once and KTNV-13 once. Their other 70 games will be on AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights full national TV schedule is below:

Oct. 11, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 25, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 23, vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 7, vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 28, at Anaheim, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 18, vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 23, vs. Calgary, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

March 1, vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. (TNT)

March 28, vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

April 4, at Nashville, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

April 8, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m. (KTNV-13)

April 13, at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

