Golden Knights get reverse retro jerseys from NHL, Adidas

The Golden Knights will wear their new uniform eight times this season starting Nov. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks. The jerseys will be available to purchase Nov. 15.

The design for the Golden Knights’ newest jersey is out.

The NHL unveiled photos of its second round of reverse retro sweaters Thursday, which are intended to represent historic moments in each team’s history. The Knights will wear their new uniform eight times this season starting Nov. 26 against Vancouver. The jerseys will be available to purchase Nov. 15.

The NHL and Adidas had to get creative with the Knights because this is only their sixth season in the league. But the early reviews from players were positive.

“It looks really nice,” center Nicolas Roy said. “I can’t wait to see it (in person) and play (in) it.”

The Knights’ reverse retro sweaters are designed to envision what their third jersey could have looked like in 1995.

The word “Vegas” is diagonal across the torso, and the font used for player names and numbers is inspired by vintage hotel signs.

The jersey also has a sword strip on the pants and features hidden glow-in-the-dark stars in the crest. That’s something players haven’t seen before.

“I thought they were pretty interesting,” right wing Keegan Kolesar said. “It’ll be cool to wear them when we get the chance.”

Along with the Canucks game, the Knights will wear their reverse retros Dec. 9, 17 and 31 and Jan. 7, 14, 16 and 21. They will wear their gold jerseys, which became their primary home sweaters this season, for 25 games. Their gray jerseys, previously their main home look for five seasons, will be worn Monday, Oct. 30, Nov. 23, Dec. 11 and 21, Jan. 19, Feb. 12, March 1 and 19. They will be paired with the Knights’ gold helmets Dec. 21, Jan. 19 and March 19.

