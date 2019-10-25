75°F
Golden Knights get routed by Avalanche in Nevada Day matinee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2019 - 10:20 am
 
Updated October 25, 2019 - 5:26 pm

Colorado’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare notched a goal and two assists in his return to T-Mobile Arena, helping the Avalanche hand the Golden Knights a 6-1 loss on Friday.

Bellemare, who signed as a free agent after two seasons with the Knights, intercepted a pass from Mark Stone and scored 28 seconds into the first period. He set up Matt Calvert’s goal on a 2-on-1 rush in the second.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 of 26 shots before he was pulled with 7:24 remaining in the second period in favor of Garret Sparks.

William Karlsson tied the score 1-1 with 1:30 remaining in the first period, but Nazim Kadri potted the first of his two goals with 46.6 seconds left in the first to put the Central Division-leading Avalanche back in front.

Calvert finished with two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado to extend his points streak to 10 consecutive games.

 

