Golden Knights get routed by Avalanche in Nevada Day matinee

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) react after a score by the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21), with center Brandon Pirri (73), takes a shot against Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) with Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) look on as a shot by center Nazem Kadri (91) goes in for a score during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, center, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) pushes Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) shoots for a score under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff (45) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a stop against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes a fall against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, gets into a scuffle with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) looks for an open play against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) looks for an open pas against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrates a score by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare notched a goal and two assists in his return to T-Mobile Arena, helping the Avalanche hand the Golden Knights a 6-1 loss on Friday.

Bellemare, who signed as a free agent after two seasons with the Knights, intercepted a pass from Mark Stone and scored 28 seconds into the first period. He set up Matt Calvert’s goal on a 2-on-1 rush in the second.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 of 26 shots before he was pulled with 7:24 remaining in the second period in favor of Garret Sparks.

William Karlsson tied the score 1-1 with 1:30 remaining in the first period, but Nazim Kadri potted the first of his two goals with 46.6 seconds left in the first to put the Central Division-leading Avalanche back in front.

Calvert finished with two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado to extend his points streak to 10 consecutive games.

