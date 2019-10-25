Golden Knights get routed by Avalanche in Nevada Day matinee
Colorado’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare notched a goal and two assists in his return to T-Mobile Arena, helping the Avalanche hand the Golden Knights a 6-1 loss on Friday.
Bellemare, who signed as a free agent after two seasons with the Knights, intercepted a pass from Mark Stone and scored 28 seconds into the first period. He set up Matt Calvert’s goal on a 2-on-1 rush in the second.
Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 of 26 shots before he was pulled with 7:24 remaining in the second period in favor of Garret Sparks.
William Karlsson tied the score 1-1 with 1:30 remaining in the first period, but Nazim Kadri potted the first of his two goals with 46.6 seconds left in the first to put the Central Division-leading Avalanche back in front.
Calvert finished with two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado to extend his points streak to 10 consecutive games.
