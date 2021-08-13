100°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get start times for 2021-22 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2021 - 12:50 pm
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his overtime goal against the Anaheim D ...
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his overtime goal against the Anaheim Ducks with right wing Mark Stone (61) after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights got a crucial piece to their 2021-22 schedule Friday: start times.

The NHL released times for each of its regular-season games, starting with its opening-night doubleheader Oct. 12 featuring the Knights playing the expansion Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier that night.

Thirty-one of the Knights’ 41 home games will start at 7 p.m. Notable exceptions include a 5 p.m. start for a Nevada Day game against the Anaheim Ducks, a noon game on New Year’s Eve with the Ducks and a 1 p.m. start Jan. 2 against Winnipeg.

Broadcast information will be released at a later date. The majority of the Knights’ games will be shown locally on AT&T Sportsnet, while others will air through the league’s new national broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports.

The schedule could still be altered because it contains an Olympic break in February. Talks remain ongoing between the players association and the International Ice Hockey Federation on whether the NHL will participate in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

