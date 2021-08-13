Golden Knights get start times for 2021-22 season
Check out when each Golden Knights game will start during the 2021-22 season.
The Golden Knights got a crucial piece to their 2021-22 schedule Friday: start times.
The NHL released times for each of its regular-season games, starting with its opening-night doubleheader Oct. 12 featuring the Knights playing the expansion Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier that night.
Thirty-one of the Knights’ 41 home games will start at 7 p.m. Notable exceptions include a 5 p.m. start for a Nevada Day game against the Anaheim Ducks, a noon game on New Year’s Eve with the Ducks and a 1 p.m. start Jan. 2 against Winnipeg.
Broadcast information will be released at a later date. The majority of the Knights’ games will be shown locally on AT&T Sportsnet, while others will air through the league’s new national broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports.
The schedule could still be altered because it contains an Olympic break in February. Talks remain ongoing between the players association and the International Ice Hockey Federation on whether the NHL will participate in the 2022 Beijing Games.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Golden Knights 2021-22 regular season schedule
(All times Pacific)
OCTOBER:
7 p.m. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle
7: 30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Los Angeles
7 p.m. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis
7 p.m. Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton
7 p.m. Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders
5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Colorado
5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Dallas
5 p.m. Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim
NOVEMBER:
4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Toronto
4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ottawa
4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Montreal
3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Detroit
7 p.m. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle
7 p.m. Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota
7 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver
7 p.m. Nov. 16 vs. Carolina
7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Detroit
7 p.m. Nov. 20 vs. Columbus
5 p.m. Nov. 22 at St. Louis
5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Nashville
4 p.m. Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton
DECEMBER:
7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Anaheim
6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Arizona
7 p.m. Dec. 5 vs. Calgary
7 p.m. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas
7 p.m. Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia
6 p.m. Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota
4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Boston
4 p.m. Dec. 16 at New Jersey
4 p.m. Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers
11 a.m. Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders
7 p.m. Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay
7 p.m. Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado
7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Los Angeles
Noon Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim
JANUARY:
1 p.m. Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg
7 p.m. Jan. 4 vs. Nashville
7 p.m. Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m. Jan. 8 vs. Chicago
7 p.m. Jan. 11 vs. Toronto
6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Edmonton
7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Calgary
7 p.m. Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh
7 p.m. Jan. 20 vs. Montreal
4 p.m. Jan. 24 at Washington
4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Carolina
4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Florida
4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay
FEBRUARY:
7 p.m. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo
Feb. 4-5 All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena
6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Arizona
7 p.m. Feb. 26 vs. Colorado
MARCH:
7 p.m. March 1 vs. San Jose
6 p.m. March 3 vs. Boston
7 p.m. March 4 at Anaheim
5 p.m. March 6 vs. Ottawa
4 p.m. March 8 at Philadelphia
4 p.m. March 10 at Buffalo
4 p.m. March 11 at Pittsburgh
3 p.m. March 13 at Columbus
5 p.m. March 15 at Winnipeg
7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Florida
1 p.m. March 19 vs. Los Angeles
5 p.m. March 21 at Minnesota
5 p.m. March 22 at Winnipeg
7 p.m. March 24 vs. Nashville
Noon March 26 vs. Chicago
7 p.m. March 30 at Seattle
APRIL:
7 p.m. April 1 at Seattle
4 p.m. April 3 at Vancouver
7 p.m. April 6 vs. Vancouver
7 p.m. April 9 vs. Arizona
7 p.m. April 10 at San Jose
7 p.m. April 12 at Vancouver
6 p.m. April 14 at Calgary
6 p.m. April 15 at Edmonton
7 p.m. April 18 vs. New Jersey
7 p.m. April 20 vs. Washington
7 p.m. April 24 vs. San Jose
5:30 p.m. April 26 at Dallas
5:30 p.m. April 27 at Chicago
5 p.m. April 29 at St. Louis