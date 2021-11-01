Golden Knights get unexpected top scorer with key players out

The Golden Knights’ leading scorer, by far, this season is stepping up away from a pair of usual linemates.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) hits the ice battling Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) for possession during a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday Sept. 30, 2021 in Salt Lake City. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson celebrates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chandler Stephenson’s Golden Knights tenure has been an evolution.

His first season showed he could perform with an elevated role and top-line minutes. His second proved he could handle those responsibilities full-time. So far, in his third, he’s producing more than ever even without his usual linemates.

Stephenson is normally flanked by “two All-Stars,” as he calls them, in left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone. He’s been forced to stand on his own with both injured the last six games and is thriving. He leads the Knights in scoring with nine points, five more than any other player on the team.

What’s different for him in this stretch? In his mind, nothing.

“That’s kind of I think where you get in trouble, when you try to change too much and do too much,” Stephenson said. “You’re almost kind of doing a whole lot of nothing if you play like that. I still try to make as many plays as I can, shoot when I can. Just trying to do my game and be myself.”

Stephenson’s journey from forgotten depth piece in Washington to top-line center for the Knights is well established by this point.

He was traded for a fifth-round pick, found the perfect pair of linemates and never looked back. It led to the 27-year-old signing an extension through the 2023-24 season with an annual cap hit of $2.75 million in 2020.

Stephenson’s play without Stone and Pacioretty is adding another chapter to the story. He’s been the one constant on a team that’s struggled to score with key players coming in and out of the lineup. Stephenson has at least a point in six of the Knights’ eight games, including all four wins.

“I actually love that he’s having success without Max and Mark,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “I mean, obviously when you play with world-class players like that, I hear you guys saying ‘Chandler, is he a top-line centerman?’ He is. Like, he’s been showing enough right now and since the moment he showed up here.”

The key to Stephenson’s success has been keeping his game the same. He has left wing William Carrier and rookie Peyton Krebs on his wings now but he’s not attempting more shots or putting more pucks on net than he was last year.

He’s just letting his natural tools shine, and perhaps he’s getting more credit away from Stone and Pacioretty. Even without those two his speed lets him excel in transition, either by creating space for others or taking the puck from zone to zone in a flash. He’s also an elite distributor. Stephenson was 20th in the NHL in successful passes per 60 minutes last season, according to InStat data.

Which forwards passed the puck the most often in the 2020-21 season? pic.twitter.com/YRwxo6aeOX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 8, 2021

“The guy’s a great player,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Individual skill, he might have the most on our team as far as skating and puck skills. When you watch this guy in practice, the sky’s the limit for him with the talent he has.”

Stephenson is putting that to good use even with a rookie in Krebs and a typical four-line forward in Carrier on either side of him. DeBoer has also given some easier matchups where his speed can be a threat, much like what the team has done with right wing Alex Tuch in previous years.

It all adds up to a player having more success than ever. Stephenson used to be thought of as the third wheel on one of the NHL’s most successful lines. He’s showing this season he can produce on his own just fine.

“I’m not trying to be somebody I’m not,” Stephenson said. “That’s why we’ve found some success here lately. I think that’s kind of everybody’s mindset, mentality is try to help the team out as much as you can and do you. Don’t try to be somebody that you’re not. That’s been the good thing about our team, is everybody buys in and plays their style.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.