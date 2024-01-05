Golden Knights getting new teammate: Future service dog

The Vegas Golden Knights are adding a new addition to the team: A puppy.

The Golden Knights announced Friday the team will train a service dog that will go to a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities. (Vegas Golden Knights)

The team announced on Friday that they have partnered with America’s VetDogs to co-raise a future service dog. According to the team, once trained, the pup will go to a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The Knights’ new teammate, who is a seven-week- old male Yellow Labrador Retriever, is expected to join them in the coming weeks.

The future service dog will spend 16 to 18 months undergoing basic training and socialization with Golden Knights players, staff and fans, the team said.

As part of the training, the dog will spend time at the Knights’ front office and attend select events at T-Mobile Arena and elsewhere “to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.”

“Supporting the veterans who have served our country is one of the key pillars that guide the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Working with America’s VetDogs allows us to fulfill that mission in a way that has energized the entire organization. We hope our fans are as excited to meet the new pup as our players and staff are.”

As part of the process, the Knights are asking fans to help name the new addition. Fans can submit their ideas for the dog’s name online HERE.