53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights getting new teammate: Future service dog

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 9:33 am
 
Updated January 5, 2024 - 9:45 am
The Golden Knights announced Friday the team will train a service dog that will go to a United ...
The Golden Knights announced Friday the team will train a service dog that will go to a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities. (Vegas Golden Knights)

The Vegas Golden Knights are adding a new addition to the team: A puppy.

The team announced on Friday that they have partnered with America’s VetDogs to co-raise a future service dog. According to the team, once trained, the pup will go to a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The Knights’ new teammate, who is a seven-week- old male Yellow Labrador Retriever, is expected to join them in the coming weeks.

The future service dog will spend 16 to 18 months undergoing basic training and socialization with Golden Knights players, staff and fans, the team said.

As part of the training, the dog will spend time at the Knights’ front office and attend select events at T-Mobile Arena and elsewhere “to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.”

“Supporting the veterans who have served our country is one of the key pillars that guide the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Working with America’s VetDogs allows us to fulfill that mission in a way that has energized the entire organization. We hope our fans are as excited to meet the new pup as our players and staff are.”

As part of the process, the Knights are asking fans to help name the new addition. Fans can submit their ideas for the dog’s name online HERE.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
3
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
4
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
5
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shuffles the puck down the ice during a game against the ...
Golden Knights center named to All-Star Game
By / RJ

The team’s leading scorer was the Knights’ representative on the original roster of 32 players for next month’s All-Star Game, announced by the league Thursday.

More stories
Knights spread holiday cheer at local Smith’s — PHOTOS
Knights spread holiday cheer at local Smith’s — PHOTOS
Ben Gotz’s best of 2023: Knights’ Stanley Cup-winning memories
Ben Gotz’s best of 2023: Knights’ Stanley Cup-winning memories
Golden Knights center named to All-Star Game
Golden Knights center named to All-Star Game
Knights bring special guests on road trip: ‘It keeps you loose’
Knights bring special guests on road trip: ‘It keeps you loose’
Elvis was in the building for Knights-Kraken Winter Classic
Elvis was in the building for Knights-Kraken Winter Classic
Knights’ local TV home dropped by Dish in carriage dispute
Knights’ local TV home dropped by Dish in carriage dispute