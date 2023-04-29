Golden Knights getting time to rest before 2nd round

The Golden Knights are getting a brief break in their quest for the Stanley Cup while waiting for the second round of the playoffs to begin.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to his team during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) wipes his eyes after he and teammates defeat the Winnipeg Jets following the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights busted out a drill at Saturday’s practice at City National Arena that coach Bruce Cassidy estimated they hadn’t used since training camp.

They have some time on their hands, so they might as well use it rehearsing situational hockey like four-on-four.

After winning their first-round series Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, the Knights took Friday off, returned to the rink Saturday and will rest again Sunday as they wait for their second-round playoff series to begin. Their schedule isn’t set, as the first round could go as late as Monday.

The Knights will play the winner of the Edmonton-Los Angeles series.

“Physically, we’re in a pretty good spot,” captain Mark Stone said. “Mentally, we’re in a good spot. We feel we’re playing really good hockey. We just have to keep maintaining that. Rest is important. We have to keep our mentality focused on what our goals are, and that’s getting a good start to the next series.”

The Knights did come out of the Jets series in good shape.

Their only nonhealthy scratches in the series were defensemen Brayden McNabb (upper-body injury) and Shea Theodore (illness) in Game 5. Theodore was back at practice Saturday, and Cassidy said he anticipates Theodore will be ready for the start of the second round. McNabb is considered day to day.

The Knights got two key pieces of their lineup back in Stone and left wing William Carrier. Stone played for the first time since undergoing back surgery Jan. 31 and was tied for the series lead with eight points. Carrier returned in Game 5 for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury March 3 and dished out a team-leading six hits.

“The hitting part is pretty easy, right?” Carrier said. “It’s more the hands and the offensive part of it (that takes time).”

The Knights want to strike a balance during this break with so many players available to them.

Stone, Carrier and Theodore — who also missed seven of the final eight regular-season games with a lower-body injury — could use practice time to keep knocking rust off. Other players, such as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, would benefit from more time off. Pietrangelo played 25:53 per game against Winnipeg, 4:14 more than the next-closest Knights player.

Cassidy settled on the one practice day this weekend surrounded by two off days after consulting with the players. That should give them all time to relax — Stone said they went out for drinks Thursday night as a group — while leaving enough prep time for their next opponent.

“(We’re) kind of riding a big wave,” Carrier said. “The emotions everyone’s riding are pretty high. It would be nice to get nice back into it, but it’s nice to have a break at the same time.”

