Golden Knights give Mitch Marner a win in his return to Toronto

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in Mitch Marner’s return to Toronto.

Vegas Golden Knights Rasmus Andersson (4) battles for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton (24) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27), Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Mitch Marner (93) celebrate a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) takes down Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner warms up before playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson (89) tries to block during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mitch Marner, center, waves to the crowd as they have a tribute to him while playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mitch Marner (93) waves to the crowd as they have a tribute to him while playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center top, with a black eye and stitches from a gym incident, looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) looks on as Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after a goal during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner warms up before playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner warms up before playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner warms up before playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mitch Marner (93) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy, right, battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mitch Marner (93) waves to the crowd as they have a tribute to him while playing against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in Mitch Marner’s return to Toronto.

Marner had one shot on goal in his first road game against his former team since leaving the Maple Leafs for the Knights in the offseason.

Mark Stone scored twice in the third period and had an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise record 14 games.

Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar scored in the first 4:31, and Pavel Dorofeyev and Braeden Bowman scored 1:44 apart in the second period to give the Knights a 4-1 lead.

Toronto answered with goals from Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann to cut the deficit to one heading into the third period.

The Knights did enough for their new teammate to deliver a win in his return to Toronto. Adin Hill made 18 saves, and the Knights (25-13-12) avenged the 4-3 loss in Boston on Thursday to start the four-game road trip.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson had two shots in his Knights debut after being acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.