Golden Knights give Mitch Marner a win in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in Mitch Marner’s return to Toronto.
Marner had one shot on goal in his first road game against his former team since leaving the Maple Leafs for the Knights in the offseason.
Mark Stone scored twice in the third period and had an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise record 14 games.
Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar scored in the first 4:31, and Pavel Dorofeyev and Braeden Bowman scored 1:44 apart in the second period to give the Knights a 4-1 lead.
Toronto answered with goals from Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann to cut the deficit to one heading into the third period.
The Knights did enough for their new teammate to deliver a win in his return to Toronto. Adin Hill made 18 saves, and the Knights (25-13-12) avenged the 4-3 loss in Boston on Thursday to start the four-game road trip.
Defenseman Rasmus Andersson had two shots in his Knights debut after being acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
