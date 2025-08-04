102°F
Golden Knights giving away gas. Here’s what to know

Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace in this Revi ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2025 - 1:09 pm
 

With the first day of the new school year approaching, the Golden Knights are helping Las Vegas residents by giving away gas.

As part of its “back-to-school initiatives,” the Knights will give away $20,000 worth of gas Sunday, the NHL organization said in a news release.

The event will take place at the Smith’s gas station on 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

The Knights said the giveaway will start at 8 a.m.

“Beginning at 8 a.m. PT on Sunday, cars at the Smith’s on West Skye Canyon Park Drive will receive $50 of free gasoline until a total of $20,000 has been donated,” the team said.

The event will include appearances by members of the “VGK Cast,” including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and the Knights Guard.

