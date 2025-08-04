Golden Knights giving away gas. Here’s what to know
With the first day of the new school year approaching, the Golden Knights are helping Las Vegas residents by giving away gas.
As part of its “back-to-school initiatives,” the Knights will give away $20,000 worth of gas Sunday, the NHL organization said in a news release.
The event will take place at the Smith’s gas station on 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.
The Knights said the giveaway will start at 8 a.m.
“Beginning at 8 a.m. PT on Sunday, cars at the Smith’s on West Skye Canyon Park Drive will receive $50 of free gasoline until a total of $20,000 has been donated,” the team said.
🚨FREE GAS!🚨
This Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation (@VGKFoundation) will be giving away gas at Smith’s as we continue our back-to-school initiatives 👏📚#VegasBorn https://t.co/Dkqwso2cCX
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 4, 2025
The event will include appearances by members of the “VGK Cast,” including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and the Knights Guard.