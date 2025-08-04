Golden Knights giving away gas. Here’s what to know

With the first day of the new school year approaching, the Golden Knights are helping Las Vegas residents by giving away gas.

Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

As part of its “back-to-school initiatives,” the Knights will give away $20,000 worth of gas Sunday, the NHL organization said in a news release.

The event will take place at the Smith’s gas station on 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

The Knights said the giveaway will start at 8 a.m.

The event will include appearances by members of the “VGK Cast,” including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and the Knights Guard.