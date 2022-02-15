Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon shot down rumors of a potential reunion with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) knocks down the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon shot down rumors of a potential reunion with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday.

Daily Faceoff reported that the Knights expressed an interest in reacquiring Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks with Robin Lehner sidelined because of an upper-body injury, but McCrimmon indicated the team is not looking in that direction.

“There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all,” McCrimmon said. “I wouldn’t normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.