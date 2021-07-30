Golden Knights GM McCrimmon discusses Ryan Reaves trade

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is talking to the media about the trade of fan-favorite Ryan Reaves.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is talking to the media about the trade of fan-favorite Ryan Reaves.

Reaves was traded to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick, and will reunite with former Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

Reaves had one year remaining on his contract with a $1.75 million cap hit. The Knights are $37,439 over the upper limit after the move and have to re-sign restricted free agent center Nolan Patrick.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.