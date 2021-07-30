Golden Knights GM McCrimmon discusses Ryan Reaves trade
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is talking to the media about the trade of fan-favorite Ryan Reaves.
Reaves was traded to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick, and will reunite with former Knights coach Gerard Gallant.
Reaves had one year remaining on his contract with a $1.75 million cap hit. The Knights are $37,439 over the upper limit after the move and have to re-sign restricted free agent center Nolan Patrick.
