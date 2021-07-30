95°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights GM McCrimmon discusses Ryan Reaves trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second perio ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is talking to the media about the trade of fan-favorite Ryan Reaves.

Reaves was traded to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick, and will reunite with former Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

Reaves had one year remaining on his contract with a $1.75 million cap hit. The Knights are $37,439 over the upper limit after the move and have to re-sign restricted free agent center Nolan Patrick.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
2
Nevada reports highest single-day jump in COVID cases since January
Nevada reports highest single-day jump in COVID cases since January
3
LETTER: Father who left daughter in car to die doesn’t deserve sympathy
LETTER: Father who left daughter in car to die doesn’t deserve sympathy
4
Nevada trooper struck in Las Vegas carjacking dies
Nevada trooper struck in Las Vegas carjacking dies
5
Golden Knights’ rinkside reporter won’t return
Golden Knights’ rinkside reporter won’t return
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during a team practice at City National Arena ...
Golden Knights trade Ryan Reaves
By / RJ

The 34-year-old bruiser was traded for a 2022 third-round pick, the team announced Thursday. The move reunites Reaves with former Knights coach Gerard Gallant in New York.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) gets a pad on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights cen ...
Golden Knights add backup goalie in free agency
By / RJ

The Golden Knights signed goalie Laurent Brossoit of the Winnipeg Jets to a two-year contract with a $2.325 million average annual value after NHL free agency began.