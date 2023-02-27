49°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights GM says Mark Stone’s rehab will take time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s still too early to determine when captain Mark Stone could play again for the Golden Knights, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Sunday.

Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery Jan. 31. It was his second back procedure in nine months following a lumbar discectomy May 19.

“At this point, it’s still too vague,” McCrimmon said. “He had major back surgery, so it’s going to be a rehab process that takes some time.”

Stone has missed the past 16 games and is on long-term injured reserve. The team has 23 games remaining until their regular season ends April 13 against Seattle.

Stone is one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards. He scored 38 points in 43 games this season, and his plus-12 rating at five-on-five is tied for third-best on the Knights, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

