Golden Knights goalie misses 2nd straight practice, clouding status

Goaltender Robin Lehner missed his second straight practice for maintenance, the Golden Knights announced Saturday.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goaltender Robin Lehner did not participate in Golden Knights practice Saturday at City National Arena, a day after coach Pete DeBoer said he expected him to attend.

The team announced Lehner took an additional maintenance day after also missing Friday’s practice and is hopeful he will be available for Sunday’s home finale against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.

Lehner was pulled from Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Washington at the end of the first period and also allowed two third-period goals in a costly loss to New Jersey on Monday. DeBoer was critical of Lehner’s play afterward.

Lehner has battled injuries and ineffectiveness since the middle of December, and ESPN reported Friday that he was set to have season-ending surgery on a lower-body injury.

The Knights refuted that report Friday, as general manager Kelly McCrimmon and DeBoer said Lehner was healthy enough to play and expected him to be in uniform Sunday.

Lehner has gone 2-2-1 with a 3.20 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in six appearances since he returned from injured reserve April 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.