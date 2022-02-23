Golden Knights goalie returns to practice Wednesday

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was a full participant at practice Wednesday at City National Arena. He has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lehner missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. He is 19-13-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The Knights play Friday at Arizona.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

