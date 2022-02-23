Golden Knights goalie returns to practice Wednesday
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was a full participant at practice Wednesday at City National Arena. He has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.
Lehner missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. He is 19-13-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
Lehner missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. He is 19-13-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
The Knights play Friday at Arizona.
