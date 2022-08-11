88°F
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss entire 2022-23 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 9:11 am
 
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) kneels by the net during a break in the second peri ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) kneels by the net during a break in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season after it was determined he needed hip surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Lehner, the team’s primary starter last year, also underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the offseason. The Knights’ other two goaltenders last season were veteran backup Laurent Brossoit and rookie Logan Thompson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

