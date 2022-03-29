69°F
Golden Knights goaltender leaves practice with injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 12:33 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2022 - 12:45 pm
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives but misses the save on a shot by Bruins cente ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives but misses the save on a shot by Bruins center Craig Smith (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner left the team’s Tuesday practice after getting stung by a one-timer from center Jack Eichel.

Lehner, who has missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury, initially kept practicing despite being in clear discomfort. Eichel’s shot appeared to catch him by surprise and struck him in his left shoulder. He exited before the final two drills on the skate.

Lehner also missed five games with an upper-body injury in February.

Coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on Lehner after practice.

“Wouldn’t be a day (for the) Vegas Golden Knights if we didn’t have someone leave with an injury during practice,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer did say defenseman Brayden McNabb will travel with the Knights on their three-game road trip after missing the past 13 games with an undisclosed injury. McNabb was a full participant in practice after skating in a noncontact jersey Monday.

DeBoer also said defenseman Nic Hague is week to week with a lower-body injury.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

