Golden Knights goaltender makes case for larger role

The Golden Knights have received strong performances lately from goaltender Adin Hill, who has stepped up with Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit on injured reserve.

Adin Hill has a simple baseline by which he judges himself.

“Do you feel good or do you kind of not?”

The Golden Knights goaltender, if his recent play did not make it clear, feels good right now.

Hill is in the midst of one of his best stretches of play since entering the NHL. He’s 6-2 since the All-Star break, with wins against Stanley Cup contenders Carolina and New Jersey and strong performances against reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado and reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner Florida.

It’s been fortuitous for the Knights that Hill’s inspired run happened when he was thrust into an increased role with Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit on injured reserve. It also might not be a coincidence.

“The one thing, I think it benefits every goalie, is just playing more,” Hill said. “When you play every third, fourth day instead of every 10th day, you get into more of a rhythm. You take one game into the next, and it feels better.”

Hill’s season reached its low point with a skate to the Honda Center’s visiting bench Dec. 28.

The 26-year-old had given up two goals to the Anaheim Ducks 12:26 into the first period — the second one coming from 44 feet — when coach Bruce Cassidy pulled him. It was Hill’s 13th start in 38 games, and it didn’t look as if his workload would increase anytime soon.

Things look a lot different more than two months later.

Hill worked with goaltending coach Sean Burke on narrowing his stance and remaining patient. He thought he was chasing too many plays early in the season, rather than letting the Knights’ strong defensive system and his 6-foot-4-inch frame do the work for him.

Tamping down the aggression has done wonders for Hill’s game. He’s 8-4 since the Anaheim game. His .931 save percentage in that span ranks fifth in the NHL among goaltenders with at least five starts.

“When my feet are set and I’m in position, I feel good right now,” Hill said. “I feel like the puck’s not going to beat me.”

Hill’s improved play didn’t lead to extra opportunities at first. But when Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Feb. 9 against Minnesota, the crease was Hill’s for the taking.

He grabbed hold of his chance. Outings like the one Friday against New Jersey — Hill made a career-high and Knights record 47 saves in a 4-3 shootout win — give him an easy claim to more starts once the team is healthy again.

“He’s been great for us all year,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “He’s been working hard off the ice, on the ice, and he always has a good mindset, a good attitude. He wants to get better.”

Even the acquisition of two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Jonathan Quick shouldn’t affect Hill’s standing.

Cassidy has preached the value of internal competition the entire season, especially in net with Robin Lehner out for the season with a hip injury that required surgery. The hierarchy isn’t set. Whoever performs the best will play.

Hill is making his case. He feels good. That’s been more than enough to make him successful.

“That’s a guy saying, ‘Hey, don’t forget about me,’” Cassidy said. “He had a tough start (in Anaheim). After that, he’s given us a chance to win. … He’s done a really good job for us.”

