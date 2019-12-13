Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury gets new bobblehead

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is featured in the latest bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is featured in the latest bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

Fleury is shown riding the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Each figure is individually numbered to 2,019, and can be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Cost is $40 each plus $8 shipping per order.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.