54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury gets new bobblehead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 10:24 am
 
Updated December 13, 2019 - 10:45 am

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is featured in the latest bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

Fleury is shown riding the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Each figure is individually numbered to 2,019, and can be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Cost is $40 each plus $8 shipping per order.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) loses control of the puck against St. Louis Blues' R ...
How to watch Golden Knights at Blues
The Associated Press

The Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at Enterprise Center at 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper watches play during the third period of an NHL presea ...
NHL coaching culture undergoes sweeping changes
By / RJ

Old-school coaching methods of fear and intimidation are no longer effective with this generation of players, and the NHL has been rocked by revelations about several coaches.