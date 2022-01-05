Golden Knights goaltender to make 1st NHL start against Nashville

The Golden Knights will start their third goaltender against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) is about to make a save during the third period of an AHL hockey game against the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save in the first period during an AHL hockey game against the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goaltender Logan Thompson will make his first NHL start for the Golden Knights on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Thompson has been one of the most successful goaltenders in the American Hockey League the past two seasons. He made his NHL debut March 10 against the Minnesota Wild.

Thompson, 24, started the season third on the Knights’ depth chart. Absences pushed him to the front. Robin Lehner is recovering from a lower-body injury, and Laurent Brossoit hasn’t skated with the team the past two days for undisclosed reasons.

Thompson was named the AHL’s goalie of the year last season after going 16-6-1 with a .943 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average. He is 10-6-3 with a .929 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average this season with the Silver Knights.

It was a long climb for Thompson to become an NHL starter. He went undrafted and played Canadian college hockey at Brock University. When he debuted, he was the first U Sports — the national governing body of college athletics in Canada — goaltender to play in the NHL since 1994.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.