Golden Knights goaltender to make 1st start in almost a month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2022 - 3:53 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Goaltender Robin Lehner will make his first start in almost a month when the Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

Lehner hasn’t played since March 8 when he sustained a lower-body injury in a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia and returned to Las Vegas for further evaluation. He missed 10 games on injured reserve then served as the backup to Logan Thompson for both wins at Seattle.

Lehner left practice early Tuesday after being struck in the left shoulder by a shot from Jack Eichel, but avoided any damage. He has been playing through a torn labrum in one of his shoulders that will require surgery, according to Daily Faceoff.

In 38 appearances, Lehner is 21-15-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

