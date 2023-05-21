Golden Knights grab 2-0 series lead over Stars with OT win
Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime to spark the Golden Knights past the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Center Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault tied the game for the Knights, who took a 2-0 series lead for the third time in franchise history, with 2:22 remaining in the third period. It was Marchessault’s sixth goal in his last six games.
Captain Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who are 3-0 in overtime in the playoffs. Dallas got goals from defenseman Miro Heiskanen and left wing Jason Robertson. The Stars lost back-to-back games for the first time since March 14 and 16.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
Game 1 — Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (OT)
Game 2 — Golden Knights 3, Stars 2 (OT)
Game 3 — 5 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center (ESPN)
Game 4 — 5 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center (ESPN)
Game 5* — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (KTNV-13)
Game 6* — 5 p.m. May 29, American Airlines Center (ESPN)
Game 7* — 6 p.m. May 31, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)
* If necessary
All games will be broadcast on KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)