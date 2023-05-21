Golden Knights grab 2-0 series lead over Stars with OT win

Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime to spark the Golden Knights past the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates their 3-2 victory against Dallas Stars with his teammates after the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores the game-winning goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after Stone scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans cheer after right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) tied the score during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in overtime against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), right, celebrates his teammates after scoring against Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kane Dorsey, 7, left, Brayden Dorsey, 7, Kennedy Livingston, 7, and Avery Bloch, 6, cheer for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), second from right, celebrates with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) asDallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) looks down during the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas won 3-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars center Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), not seen, as Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to defend during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Dallas Stars celebrate after left wing Jason Robertson (21) scored during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) can’t make the save on a shot by Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, back left, during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with his teammates Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right, and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegan Wanda Truesdill cheers for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) tangles with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kennedy Livingston, 7, cheers as a parade lead by the Golden Knights Ice Crew and Drum Line heads to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) reacts after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, out of frame, scored on him while Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights and Dallas Stars fans cheer before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, watch the Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) cannot stop a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) as Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks on during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) tangles with and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) along the boards during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) blocks the puck before it reaches goaltender Adin Hill (33) while Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) attempts to score during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights mascot Chance parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), center, celebrates his teammates, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) after scoring against Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck on the ice with Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) prepares to shoot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights drumline by Drumbots and the Vegas Vivas parade to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) falls over Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after taking a shot on goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of the Golden Belles perform before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skate for an airborne puck during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) try to shoot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) as Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans Melissa Brown of Ely, Nev., and her husband Kelly take a selfie before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) as Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) looks on during the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas won 3-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reaches to block while Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) takes a shot on goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives but misses the save on Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson’s shot while Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) watch the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan wears a Chance head piece during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defensemen Alec Martinez (23) and Alex Pietrangelo, behind center, guard the net and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and center Radek Faksa (12) skate through during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars centers Roope Hintz (24) and Joe Pavelski (16) hit Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) to the boards during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempts to score on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights skate to dog-pile center Chandler Stephenson, second from left, after he scored the game-winning goal during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Center Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault tied the game for the Knights, who took a 2-0 series lead for the third time in franchise history, with 2:22 remaining in the third period. It was Marchessault’s sixth goal in his last six games.

Captain Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who are 3-0 in overtime in the playoffs. Dallas got goals from defenseman Miro Heiskanen and left wing Jason Robertson. The Stars lost back-to-back games for the first time since March 14 and 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

