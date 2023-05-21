94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights grab 2-0 series lead over Stars with OT win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2023 - 10:21 am
 
Updated May 21, 2023 - 4:24 pm
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring during the third peri ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates their 3-2 victory against Dallas ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates their 3-2 victory against Dallas Stars with his teammates after the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores the game-winning goal on Dallas Stars goa ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores the game-winning goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after S ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after Stone scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans cheer after right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) tied the score during the ...
Golden Knights fans cheer after right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) tied the score during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Confere ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in overtime against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), right, celebrates his teammates after sco ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), right, celebrates his teammates after scoring against Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring during the second period i ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kane Dorsey, 7, left, Brayden Dorsey, 7, Kennedy Livingston, 7, and Avery Bloch, 6, cheer for t ...
Kane Dorsey, 7, left, Brayden Dorsey, 7, Kennedy Livingston, 7, and Avery Bloch, 6, cheer for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), second from right, celebrates with Golden Knigh ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), second from right, celebrates with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) asDallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) looks down during the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas won 3-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring on Dallas Stars goalt ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Miro Heiskanen (4), not seen, as ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars center Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), not seen, as Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to defend during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Dallas Stars celebrate after left wing Jason Robertson (21) scored during the second period ...
The Dallas Stars celebrate after left wing Jason Robertson (21) scored during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) can’t make the save on a shot by Dallas Stars d ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) can’t make the save on a shot by Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, back left, during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrates with his tameamates Golden Knights center ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with his teammates Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right, and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the ...
A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Rob ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegan Wanda Truesdill cheers for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley ...
Las Vegan Wanda Truesdill cheers for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) tangles with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephens ...
Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) tangles with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Kennedy Livingston, 7, cheers as a parade lead by the Golden Knights Ice Crew and Drum Line hea ...
Kennedy Livingston, 7, cheers as a parade lead by the Golden Knights Ice Crew and Drum Line heads to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) reacts after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) reacts after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, out of frame, scored on him while Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights and Dallas Stars fans cheer before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup West ...
Golden Knights and Dallas Stars fans cheer before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored during the ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, watch the Golde ...
Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, watch the Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) cannot stop a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jon ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) cannot stop a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) as Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks on during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) tangles with and Dallas Stars center Luke Glenden ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) tangles with and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) along the boards during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the N ...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against Dallas St ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) blocks the puck before it reaches goaltender Adi ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) blocks the puck before it reaches goaltender Adin Hill (33) while Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) attempts to score during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights mascot Chance parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oet ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), center, celebrates his teammates, Golden ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), center, celebrates his teammates, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) after scoring against Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform before Game 2 of the NHL h ...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck on the ice with Dallas Stars ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck on the ice with Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) prepares to shoot against Golden Knights goaltende ...
Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) prepares to shoot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights drumline by Drumbots and the Vegas Vivas parade to T-Mobile Arena before Gam ...
The Golden Knights drumline by Drumbots and the Vegas Vivas parade to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) falls over Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33 ...
Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) falls over Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after taking a shot on goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Members of the Golden Belles perform before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Co ...
Members of the Golden Belles perform before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in G ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skate for an ...
Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skate for an airborne puck during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) try to sh ...
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) try to shoot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman M ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Dallas Stars center Luke Glendeni ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) as Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oetting ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans Melissa Brown of Ely, Nev., and her husband Kelly take a selfie before the ...
Golden Knights fans Melissa Brown of Ely, Nev., and her husband Kelly take a selfie before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Ja ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) as Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) looks on during the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas won 3-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reaches to block while Dallas Stars center Joe P ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reaches to block while Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) takes a shot on goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives but misses the save on Dallas Stars left wing Ja ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives but misses the save on Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson’s shot while Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) watch the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan wears a Chance head piece during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hoc ...
A Golden Knights fan wears a Chance head piece during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defensemen Alec Martinez (23) and ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defensemen Alec Martinez (23) and Alex Pietrangelo, behind center, guard the net and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and center Radek Faksa (12) skate through during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars centers Roope Hintz (24) and Joe Pavelski (16) hit Golden Knights defenseman Alec ...
Dallas Stars centers Roope Hintz (24) and Joe Pavelski (16) hit Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) to the boards during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempts to score on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oetting ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempts to score on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights skate to dog-pile center Chandler Stephenson, second from left, after he sco ...
The Golden Knights skate to dog-pile center Chandler Stephenson, second from left, after he scored the game-winning goal during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup ...
The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Center Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault tied the game for the Knights, who took a 2-0 series lead for the third time in franchise history, with 2:22 remaining in the third period. It was Marchessault’s sixth goal in his last six games.

Captain Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who are 3-0 in overtime in the playoffs. Dallas got goals from defenseman Miro Heiskanen and left wing Jason Robertson. The Stars lost back-to-back games for the first time since March 14 and 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Faith Lutheran student dies in crash, a week before graduation
Faith Lutheran student dies in crash, a week before graduation
2
Woman with 7 DUI arrests says she did not cut off her ankle monitor
Woman with 7 DUI arrests says she did not cut off her ankle monitor
3
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Joe Biden, the habitual racialist demagogue
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Joe Biden, the habitual racialist demagogue
5
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates against Dallas Stars left wing Jason Roberts ...
How to watch Knights-Stars Game 1
RJ

The Golden Knights open the Western Conference Final at home tonight against the Dallas Stars. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

More stories
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
Meet the Golden Knights – 2023 roster, stats, profiles and more
Meet the Golden Knights – 2023 roster, stats, profiles and more
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5
How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3
How to watch Knights-Stars Game 1
How to watch Knights-Stars Game 1