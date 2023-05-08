76°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights grab series lead with impressive win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2023 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2023 - 8:23 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Klim Kostin (2 ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Klim Kostin (21) during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NH ...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Klim Kostin (21) crashes into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) d ...
Edmonton Oilers' Klim Kostin (21) crashes into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
An athletic trainer tends to Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit while playing the Edm ...
An athletic trainer tends to Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit while playing the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Teammates and an athletic trainer tend to Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit (39) whi ...
Teammates and an athletic trainer tend to Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit (39) while playing against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner (74) ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) defends during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) battle ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers rough it up during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup ...
Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers rough it up during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammate Ivan Barbashev (49) during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) battle for the puck du ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) skates past as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) skates past as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by teammate left wing Warren Foegele (37) during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Nick Bjugstad (72) during ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Nick Bjugstad (72) during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) battle fo ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers dur ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NH ...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate after a goal against th ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for t ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Referee Kyle Rehman tries to get a look at a play as the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oile ...
Referee Kyle Rehman tries to get a look at a play as the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers battle at the Knights' net during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs, and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 at Rogers Place on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud and centers Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Knights.

Goaltender Adin Hill earned his first playoff win in relief of Laurent Brossoit, who left in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Left wing Warren Foegele scored for Edmonton.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 23 shots.

The winner of Game 3 when two teams enter tied 1-1 advances 66.2 percent of the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

