Golden Knights grab series lead with impressive win
Goaltender Adin Hill relieved an injured Laurent Brossoit in the first period and was solid defending the net in the Golden Knights’ Game 3 victory at the Edmonton Oilers.
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs, and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 at Rogers Place on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series.
Defenseman Zach Whitecloud and centers Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Knights.
Goaltender Adin Hill earned his first playoff win in relief of Laurent Brossoit, who left in the first period with a lower-body injury.
Left wing Warren Foegele scored for Edmonton.
Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 23 shots.
The winner of Game 3 when two teams enter tied 1-1 advances 66.2 percent of the time.
