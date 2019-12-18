Golden Knights grind out victory over Minnesota Wild
Shea Theodore scored the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Golden Knights topped Minnesota 3-2 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Shea Theodore scored the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Golden Knights grinded out a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Chandler Stephenson and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Knights, who won their third straight and temporarily moved into first place in the Pacific Division. Mark Stone added two assists.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves for his 453rd career victory, one behind Curtis Joseph for sixth all time.
Mats Zuccarello had a power-play goal in the first period, and Zach Parise scored with 1:15 remaining for the Wild. Minnesota played without former Las Vegas resident Jason Zucker (lower body).
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.