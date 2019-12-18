Golden Knights grind out victory over Minnesota Wild

Shea Theodore scored the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Golden Knights topped Minnesota 3-2 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) battling in the background in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) after teammate Chandler Stephenson (out of frame) scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores against Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) in the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is announced before the start of an NHL hockey game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) celebrate after teammate Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) scored a first period goal during an NHL hockey game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a diving save in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after teammate Chandler Stephenson (out of frame) scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a save in traffic in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights players have to be separated in the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a stick save in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shea Theodore scored the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Golden Knights grinded out a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Chandler Stephenson and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Knights, who won their third straight and temporarily moved into first place in the Pacific Division. Mark Stone added two assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves for his 453rd career victory, one behind Curtis Joseph for sixth all time.

Mats Zuccarello had a power-play goal in the first period, and Zach Parise scored with 1:15 remaining for the Wild. Minnesota played without former Las Vegas resident Jason Zucker (lower body).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.