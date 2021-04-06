Golden Knights halt 3-game skid, rout slumping Blues

Alec Martinez scored twice, and the Golden Knights ended a three-game winless streak with a blowout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Alec Martinez scored two goals, and the Golden Knights ended a three-game winless streak with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

William Carrier added a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault notched his 10th goal as a franchise record 15 players recorded a point. Keegan Kolesar finished with two assists.

The Knights scored four times in the second period, including three goals 1:59 apart to chase St. Louis starter Ville Husso, and finished with a season high for goals.

Tomas Nosek continued his recent hot streak, tipping in Nick Holden’s shot at 6:25 of the first period for his 10th point in the past 11 games. Nosek was hit in the face by a shot with 13:30 remaining in the second and went to the locker room before he returned late in the period.

Defenseman Nic Hague returned after missing the previous game and also scored in the second period.

Cody Glass, Shea Theodore and Ryan Reaves, who was back in the lineup after a three-game absence, were the only skaters without a point.

Goalie Robin Lehner won for the fourth time in five starts since he returned from a concussion. He made three key stops in the first period when St. Louis pressured early, including a pad save after Jaden Schwartz danced through the Knights’ defense.

The Knights improved to 4-0-1 against St. Louis and are averaging 5.0 goals per game during the season series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

