Golden Knights hand Kraken loss in expansion team’s debut

Chandler Stephenson scored with 11:27 remaining, and the Golden Knights handed the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 loss on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in the expansion team’s debut.

Max Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal. Mark Stone finished with three assists as the NHL’s youngest teams squared off in the season opener.

The Knights were without forwards Mattias Janmark (COVID-19 protocol) and William Carrier (concussion protocol) in addition to Brett Howden and Nicolas Roy, each of whom are on injured reserve.

Pavel Dorofeyev, a third-round pick in 2019, made his NHL debut after not appearing in the preseason. Dylan Coghlan also was in the lineup and skated a handful of shifts at forward.

The Knights led 3-0 in the second period when Pacioretty deflected Nic Hague’s shot for his second goal at 6:43 before Seattle tallied goals 1:12 apart.

Ryan Donato will go down as the first goal scorer in Kraken history, as he fought off defenseman Alec Martinez and deposited a rebound for a power-play goal at 11:32 of the second period. Jared McCann followed with a backhand from the right wing that trickled past Lehner.

Morgan Geekie tied the score at 3 in the third period when he beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot.

