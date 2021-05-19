86°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights hang on for victory, even series against Wild

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 9:48 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal by Wild right wing Ryan H ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal by Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) compete for th ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) s ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal by the Wild and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) defends Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) shoves Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) durin ...
Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) shoves Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates around the goal during the second perio ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates around the goal during the second period of an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans roam before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena ...
Fans roam before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Two fans wear Elvis costumes before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild ...
Two fans wear Elvis costumes before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans come to T-Mobile Arena from New York New York before an NHL playoff game be ...
Golden Knights fans come to T-Mobile Arena from New York New York before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Vegas Vivas perform before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T ...
The Vegas Vivas perform before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegans Danielle Mitchell and Max Mitchell, who are dating and share the same last name, pos ...
Las Vegans Danielle Mitchell and Max Mitchell, who are dating and share the same last name, pose for a photo before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans clap on the glass before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and ...
Golden Knights fans clap on the glass before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alex Tuch scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault once, and the Golden Knights held on for a 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with Game 3 set for Thursday at Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the second straight game and was sharp in the first period as the Wild generated 17 shots on goal. He also received help from the crossbar five minutes into the third period when Victor Rask hit the iron on a two-on-one to keep the Knights ahead by a goal.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba opened the scoring in the second period with a long wrist shot that sailed through a screen, but Marchessault answered 18 seconds later to tie the game.

Tuch tallied the go-ahead goal with 2:41 remaining in the second after Mattias Janmark tracked down a rebound behind the net and made a centering feed. He scored again with 52 seconds left.

The Knights played without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains sidelined with an upper-body injury and hasn’t played since May 1. Tomas Nosek left midway through the first period after absorbing a heavy open-ice hit from Marcus Foligno and didn’t return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

