Golden Knights hang on for victory, even series against Wild

Alex Tuch scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault once, and the Golden Knights held on for a 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with Game 3 set for Thursday at Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the second straight game and was sharp in the first period as the Wild generated 17 shots on goal. He also received help from the crossbar five minutes into the third period when Victor Rask hit the iron on a two-on-one to keep the Knights ahead by a goal.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba opened the scoring in the second period with a long wrist shot that sailed through a screen, but Marchessault answered 18 seconds later to tie the game.

Tuch tallied the go-ahead goal with 2:41 remaining in the second after Mattias Janmark tracked down a rebound behind the net and made a centering feed. He scored again with 52 seconds left.

The Knights played without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains sidelined with an upper-body injury and hasn’t played since May 1. Tomas Nosek left midway through the first period after absorbing a heavy open-ice hit from Marcus Foligno and didn’t return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

