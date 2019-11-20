Golden Knights hang on to defeat Maple Leafs, 4-2

Tomas Nosek scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway at 8:08 of the third period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Tomas Nosek scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway at 8:08 of the third period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Nosek’s goal came 42 seconds after Toronto’s Jason Spezza tied the score at 1 on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.

Mark Stone added a power-play goal in the third period for a 3-1 advantage, as the Knights went 2-for-2 with the man advantage against the league’s 25th-ranked penalty kill.

Toronto’s Zach Hyman knocked in a rebound with 7:13 remaining, but the Knights were able to hold on for their second straight win. Cody Eakin tacked on an empty-net goal for the Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 31 of 33 shots and made a spectacular diving glove to deny Nic Petan with 3:43 remaining.

Cody Glass scored his fourth goal on a power play at 8:07 of the second period to give the Knights a 1-0 lead when he cleaned up a rebound in the crease after Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen couldn’t handle Max Pacioretty’s drive.

Toronto is winless in its past six (0-5-1) since defeating the Knights in overtime Nov. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

