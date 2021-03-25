Golden Knights have chance to create separation in standings

The first-place Golden Knights will try to create a bit of breathing room when they face the streaking Colorado Avalanche in a two-game series starting Thursday.

The Golden Knights have won 10 of 13 games in March, tied with Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders for most victories this month.

Despite that success, they have nothing to show for it in the West Division standings.

The first-place Knights will try to create a bit of separation from their primary challenger when they face the streaking Colorado Avalanche in a two-game series starting Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.

“This is a great test for us,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think we know exactly what we’re dealing with. We got the opportunity to feel each other out through the first four games, and the next four against these guys are going to be really interesting.”

The Knights entered this month with a two-point advantage over the Avalanche in the standings, while Minnesota was one point back in second place.

The Wild cooled off slightly, but the Avalanche are 9-2-2 since March 1 and enter the series two points behind the Knights, who have a game in hand.

Colorado (20-8-3, 43 points) had its seven-game winning streak halted Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout loss at Arizona, but has points in eight straight to keep pace in the division.

“It’s so close in the standings, and even if you’re a couple points behind, you only need a few wins,” winger William Carrier said. “From here, it’s downhill. Every game is like a playoff. Every two points is really important for us.”

The Knights (22-7-1, 45 points) are in the middle of a critical stretch of games if they hope to win the division. Six of their next eight games are against teams in the top half of the division.

If they survive that stretch in first place, the Knights can create some breathing room in April when they play 10 consecutive games against teams out of a playoff spot.DeBoer noted the top seed and home-ice advantage could be especially important this year if fans are permitted in some arenas.

The Avalanche will be playing their first home game since Monday’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people.

Colorado has the second-best goal differential in the NHL at plus-36 and is No. 1 overall in shot differential, averaging 10.1 more shots on goal per game than it allows.

The Avalanche’s top line of center Nathan MacKinnon with wingers Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog has combined for 13 goals and 34 points in the past six games.

The Knights split a four-game series with Colorado last month, including a 3-0 victory Feb. 22 in Denver. The teams are scheduled to complete the season series April 26 and 28 at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re going to prepare just like any other game and just make sure that we’re doing the right things and we’re ready to go,” defenseman Nic Hague said. “Games are obviously going to get more and more important down the stretch.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.