Golden Knights have unusual locker room routines between periods

The seeds of the greatest comeback in Golden Knights history were planted during the first intermission Saturday behind two doors with oversized handles flanked by security.

But what exactly happens in that locker room at T-Mobile Arena between periods?

From fruit trays and iPads to a plunge in the cold tub, the Knights have an array of unusual rituals they perform before returning to the ice each game.

“It’s actually pretty cool (to be in an NHL locker room during intermission),” forward Chandler Stephenson said. “Certain guys have their routine and what they do. Some guys get fully undressed. Some guys change their underwear. Some guys don’t do anything. Some guys tape their sticks.

“It just kind of depends on the person, and then obviously some guys are vocal and kind of address what happened in the period whether it was good or bad.”

Once the Knights return to the locker room and the chatter subsides, players have a little more than 15 minutes to prepare for the next period.

Defenseman Jon Merrill is one of the players who takes off his skates when he gets to his stall and said he puts them back on at the same time during each intermission.

“We’re very routine-oriented,” he said.

Alex Tuch removes his gloves and helmet, then places a towel around his neck while he self-evaluates the previous 20 minutes. The winger also re-tapes his stick, as does Jonathan Marchessault and several other players.

Some go for a walk, while others rehydrate or use the restroom.

Right wing Ryan Reaves prefers to spend much of intermission in the lounge rather than in the locker room.

“Personally, I go out and eat a bunch of fruit,” he said. “I get so hungry during games, so I’m in the little eating area just crushing pineapple and mango and berries. So, I miss the first eight minutes.”

Left wing Max Pacioretty has a unique routine that includes taking off all his equipment and sitting in the cold tub.

He did it during every intermission in his first season with the Knights, but the team’s leading scorer said he’s gone away from it this season.

“Actually I did it last game, which is a coincidence,” Pacioretty said. “It’s a little bit of a reset. Freshen up. But everyone’s got their own little routine.”

Assistant coach Mike Kelly will talk to players about any system changes, and coach Gerard Gallant enters at the same time each intermission, approximately midway through.

“The coaches are always going to come in and tell us what they think of the period,” Marchessault said. “It’s always constructive.”

All the while, iPads have been passed around with video to make in-game adjustments, especially on special teams.

“Everybody has a certain play they may remember from the period, so they’re talking to that guy like, ‘Oh, I saw you back door there,’ or ‘Let’s keep trying to do this,’ because something worked,” Merrill said. “If we’re not competing, you’ll have guys saying we need to pick it up. There’s a little bit of everything.”

After that, the players are on their own to refocus for the next period.

Saturday’s first intermission included a few more pep talks than usual before the Knights took the ice trailing 3-0 against St. Louis. But defenseman Nate Schmidt said the time in the locker room is mostly used to decompress from the stress of the game.

“I usually just sit in my stall and kick my feet out,” Schmidt said. “There’s a little peppermint oil that makes its way around, too. It’s good for sinuses and breathing. It’s hot, burns the eyes. Gets you fired up. I do that before the game.”

