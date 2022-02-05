Golden Knights helping to bring new ball hockey rink to Las Vegas

Get ready Las Vegas, it looks like the city will be getting a brand-new ball hockey rink courtesy of the Golden Knights, ESPN and the NHL.

Friday the three organizations announced a commitment to build a brand-new ball hockey rink in Las Vegas, as a legacy to the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.

In order to build the rink the Golden Knights, ESPN, and NHL will be working in partnership with The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE and the city’s parks and recreation department. The rink will be built in a community that has no ball hockey facility, increasing access to the game. The Mayor’s Fund is a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support programs that advance city priorities and improve quality of life.

“We have seen the importance of building rinks to help grow the game and encourage kids to fall in love with hockey,” said Kim Frank, president of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. “The City of Las Vegas has been a great partner over the past few years, and this new rink will allow us to engage even more in an area that reflects the diversity of the Las Vegas Valley. The Golden Knights are grateful to work with the NHL and ESPN to make this happen and look forward to our continued engagement with the City of Las Vegas for years to come.”

To celebrate the announcement, dozens of boys and girls from Matt Kelly Elementary School were invited to visit NHL Fan Fair™ and participate in a ball hockey clinic hosted by Vegas Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar, Golden Knights alumnus Deryk Engelland, and Stanley Cup champion and current NHL Director of Social Impact, Growth & Fan Development Andrew Ference.

The ball hockey clinic was also the first look at NHL STREET, the league’s new effort in street and ball hockey programming focused on increasing opportunities for boys and girls to play hockey.

“A pillar of ‘Hockey Is For Everyone’ is ensuring the game becomes more accessible, affordable and culturally relevant for today’s youth,” said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. “Projects like this, that embed hockey into non-traditional hockey neighborhoods, not only offers children new opportunities to play, but invites them to co-create the future of the sport.”