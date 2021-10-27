Golden Knights hold off Avalanche to snap 4-game losing streak

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored in the first period, and the Golden Knights held on for a victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark, right, fires a shot past Colorado Avalanche left wing Darren Helm in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn, left, struggles to control the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, front, is tied up by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, right, makes a stick save of a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, as Colorado left wing J.T. Compher helps to defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, front right, celebrates scoring a goal with right wing Reilly Smith, front left, against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, back, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, has his shot stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, back left, as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) takes the puck off his knee as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar, front left, and Bowen Byram, front right, look on as goaltender Darcy Kuemper, back, protects the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, reaches out to control the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner makes a stick save of a shot while facing the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson celebrates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored in the first period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Knights used a strong defensive effort in front of goalie Robin Lehner to snap a four-game losing streak, which was tied for the longest in franchise history.

Lehner made his sixth straight start and had several key stops to earn the victory.

It was the first meeting between the budding Western Conference rivals since the Knights topped Colorado in six games during the second round of the postseason.

The Knights play the second game of a back to back Wednesday at Dallas.

Center Nolan Patrick and defenseman Alec Martinez were not in the lineup for the Knights and remain day to day.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov was credited with an assist on Stephenson’s rebound goal two minutes into the first period for his first NHL point. Smith scored short-handed after he created a turnover and fought off the Avalanche backcheckers.

Defenseman Cale Makar scored late in the second period for the Avalanche’s goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.