Golden Knights hold off Avalanche to snap 4-game losing streak
Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored in the first period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver.
The Knights used a strong defensive effort in front of goalie Robin Lehner to snap a four-game losing streak, which was tied for the longest in franchise history.
Lehner made his sixth straight start and had several key stops to earn the victory.
It was the first meeting between the budding Western Conference rivals since the Knights topped Colorado in six games during the second round of the postseason.
The Knights play the second game of a back to back Wednesday at Dallas.
Center Nolan Patrick and defenseman Alec Martinez were not in the lineup for the Knights and remain day to day.
Defenseman Daniil Miromanov was credited with an assist on Stephenson’s rebound goal two minutes into the first period for his first NHL point. Smith scored short-handed after he created a turnover and fought off the Avalanche backcheckers.
Defenseman Cale Makar scored late in the second period for the Avalanche’s goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
