Golden Knights hold off Canucks in 1st game since 4 Nations break

The Golden Knights won their third straight game in their first action since the 4 Nations Face-Off, beating the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Knights who played in 4 Nations feel good, but rest might be coming

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) checks Vancouver Canucks left wing Drew O'Connor (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks players scuffle during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) looks to shoot against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk, right, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) passes past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot beside Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) passes around Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) scores past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights won their third straight game in their first action since the 4 Nations Face-Off, beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Left wing Brandon Saad scored the go-ahead goal 18 seconds into the third period in his first home game since signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Knights on Jan. 31. He has two goals in five games with the team.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored for the first time since Dec. 14, and goaltender Adin Hill made 33 saves for his second consecutive win.

The Knights (34-17-6), playing their first game since Feb. 8, have won three straight for the first time since Jan. 2 to 7.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.