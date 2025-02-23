Golden Knights hold off Canucks in 1st game since 4 Nations break
The Golden Knights won their third straight game in their first action since the 4 Nations Face-Off, beating the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights won their third straight game in their first action since the 4 Nations Face-Off, beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Left wing Brandon Saad scored the go-ahead goal 18 seconds into the third period in his first home game since signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Knights on Jan. 31. He has two goals in five games with the team.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored for the first time since Dec. 14, and goaltender Adin Hill made 33 saves for his second consecutive win.
The Knights (34-17-6), playing their first game since Feb. 8, have won three straight for the first time since Jan. 2 to 7.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.