Golden Knights hold off Ducks in shootout for 3rd straight win
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist in the third period to help the Golden Knights earn a shootout victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Evgenii Dadonov and Nicolas Roy scored in the shootout to help the Golden Knights earn a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist in the third period, and William Carrier also scored in the third period for the Knights, who won their third consecutive game and climbed back to .500 overall (4-4).
The Knights open a four-game road trip starting Tuesday at Toronto.
Troy Terry, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored 5:11 apart in the third period to help the Ducks rally from a 4-1 deficit in the third period.
Trevor Zegras had the lone goal for the Ducks in the shootout against Robin Lehner, who won his second straight start.
Reilly Smith knocked in his own rebound after being stopped on a first-period breakaway, and defenseman Nic Hague put the Knights on top 2-0 at 3:52 of the second period with a drive from the high slot.
Zegras scored at 15:49 of the second period to cut the Knights lead in half. Goalie John Gibson was outstanding early when the Knights registered the first 10 shots on goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.