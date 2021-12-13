Golden Knights hold off first-place Minnesota Wild

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal at 4:42 of the third period, and the Golden Knights earned an emotional 6-4 victory over the Wild on Sunday.

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal on power play at 4:42 of the third period, and the Golden Knights earned an emotional 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud had two goals for the Knights, who finished their homestand 3-1.

Max Pacioretty scored for the sixth straight game and extended his point streak to eight games, putting the Knights ahead 4-3 in the second period on a breakaway. Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-net goal with 28 seconds left to play.

Evgenii Dadonov added a power-play goal in the first period, as the Knights went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Chandler Stephenson returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game for personal reasons and recorded four assists.

Minnesota, which leads the Western Conference in points, lost for the second straight night after seeing its eight-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Los Angeles.

Wild forward Marcus Foligno tied the score 4-4 when he cashed in a misplay by Knights goalie Robin Lehner at 1:22 of the third period.

Mats Zuccarello converted on a Minnesota power play with six-tenths of a second remaining in the first period, and Nick Bjugstad gave the Wild a 3-2 advantage nine seconds into the second period.

Defenseman Alex Goligoski also scored in the first period for Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

