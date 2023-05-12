Golden Knights hold off Oilers, grab 3-2 series lead

The Golden Knights struck for three goals in the second period, with Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague scoring in a Game 5 victory Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights including center Ivan Barbashev (49) gather around right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates a score with teammate Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) hangs onto Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) while he passes during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) was given a penalty for holding. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) drives Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) into the boards during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects a shot attempt by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans wear golden clothing before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) while Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) close in on the net during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights embrace right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knight welcomes the fans against the Edmonton Oilers before the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses the save on a goal shot by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, out of frame, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans get seriously pumped after a fourth goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after left wing Zach Hyman (18) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sports Net Edmonton reporter Gene Principe is surrounded by fans outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Theresa Unis, left, Kat Seeker and Breigh Redding dance outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is pushed on a shot by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) into goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) slams Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) into the boards during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dion Glenn, center left, a Golden Knights fan, interrupts Edmonton Oilers fans while they cheer for television cameras before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a puck off his chest from Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) with Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) assisting in defense during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) checks Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) into the boards during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Actor Josh Duhamel throws a dunk-tank ball at an Edmonton Oilers dressed subject before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for control of the puck over Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts to shoot over the pad of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights bench congratulates defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) on his goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An Edmonton Oilers fan enjoys some Doritos outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after center Connor McDavid (97) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) while Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) attempts to block during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) readies to score past Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights gather around Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate after their team scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague scored three goals within 89 seconds and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 5 of their second-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

The fastest three goals in Knights playoff history flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the second period. They held on from there despite right wing Keegan Kolesar getting a five-minute major penalty for boarding with 24 seconds left in the second.

The Knights lead the series 3-2. They can advance to their fourth NHL semifinal in six seasons in Sunday’s Game 6 at Rogers Place. Teams that win Game 5 after entering tied 2-2 advance 78.9 percent of the time.

Center Connor McDavid recorded the fourth multigoal game of his playoff career for the Oilers. Right wing Zach Hyman also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

