Golden Knights

Golden Knights hold off Oilers, grab 3-2 series lead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2023 - 9:50 pm
The Golden Knights including center Ivan Barbashev (49) gather around right wing Reilly Smith ( ...
The Golden Knights including center Ivan Barbashev (49) gather around right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Gam ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates a score with teammate Golden Knights center Iv ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates a score with teammate Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) hangs onto Golden Knights center Brett Howden (2 ...
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) hangs onto Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) while he passes during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) was given a penalty for holding. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second ...
The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) drives Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) int ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) drives Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) into the boards during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup ...
The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scored during the firs ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects a shot attempt by Edmonton Oilers defenseman C ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects a shot attempt by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans wear golden clothing before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-roun ...
Golden Knights fans wear golden clothing before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner ( ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) while Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) close in on the net during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights embrace right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second perio ...
The Golden Knights embrace right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knight welcomes the fans against the Edmonton Oilers before the first period in Game ...
The Golden Knight welcomes the fans against the Edmonton Oilers before the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses the save on a goal shot by Edmonton Oilers cent ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses the save on a goal shot by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, out of frame, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans get seriously pumped after a fourth goal against the Edmonton Oilers during ...
Golden Knights fans get seriously pumped after a fourth goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after left wing Zach Hyman (18) scored during the first period in ...
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after left wing Zach Hyman (18) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sports Net Edmonton reporter Gene Principe is surrounded by fans outside before facing the Gold ...
Sports Net Edmonton reporter Gene Principe is surrounded by fans outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) du ...
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Theresa Unis, left, Kat Seeker and Breigh Redding dance outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of ...
Theresa Unis, left, Kat Seeker and Breigh Redding dance outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is pushed on a shot by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Bre ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is pushed on a shot by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) into goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) slams Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) into th ...
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) slams Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) into the boards during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scored during the second perio ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dion Glenn, center left, a Golden Knights fan, interrupts Edmonton Oilers fans while they cheer ...
Dion Glenn, center left, a Golden Knights fan, interrupts Edmonton Oilers fans while they cheer for television cameras before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a puck off his chest from Edmonton Oilers lef ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a puck off his chest from Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) with Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) assisting in defense during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) checks Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (3 ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) checks Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) into the boards during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Actor Josh Duhamel throws a dunk-tank ball at an Edmonton Oilers dressed subject before facing ...
Actor Josh Duhamel throws a dunk-tank ball at an Edmonton Oilers dressed subject before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for control of the puck over Edmonton Oile ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for control of the puck over Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts to shoot over the pad of Edmonton Oilers g ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts to shoot over the pad of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup ...
The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights bench congratulates defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) on his goal during the sec ...
The Golden Knights bench congratulates defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) on his goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An Edmonton Oilers fan enjoys some Doritos outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 o ...
An Edmonton Oilers fan enjoys some Doritos outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after center Connor McDavid (97) scored during the first period i ...
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after center Connor McDavid (97) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) while Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) attempts to block during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) readies to score past Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugsta ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) readies to score past Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights gather around Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) after he scored duri ...
The Golden Knights gather around Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate after their team scored during the second period in Game 5 of an ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after their team scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period i ...
Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague scored three goals within 89 seconds and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 5 of their second-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

The fastest three goals in Knights playoff history flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the second period. They held on from there despite right wing Keegan Kolesar getting a five-minute major penalty for boarding with 24 seconds left in the second.

The Knights lead the series 3-2. They can advance to their fourth NHL semifinal in six seasons in Sunday’s Game 6 at Rogers Place. Teams that win Game 5 after entering tied 2-2 advance 78.9 percent of the time.

Center Connor McDavid recorded the fourth multigoal game of his playoff career for the Oilers. Right wing Zach Hyman also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel (9) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during t ...
How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are back home for a pivotal Game 5 tonight and looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss in Edmonton. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

