Golden Knights hold off Oilers, grab 3-2 series lead
The Golden Knights struck for three goals in the second period, with Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague scoring in a Game 5 victory Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague scored three goals within 89 seconds and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 5 of their second-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
The fastest three goals in Knights playoff history flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the second period. They held on from there despite right wing Keegan Kolesar getting a five-minute major penalty for boarding with 24 seconds left in the second.
The Knights lead the series 3-2. They can advance to their fourth NHL semifinal in six seasons in Sunday’s Game 6 at Rogers Place. Teams that win Game 5 after entering tied 2-2 advance 78.9 percent of the time.
Center Connor McDavid recorded the fourth multigoal game of his playoff career for the Oilers. Right wing Zach Hyman also scored.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
