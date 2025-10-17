Golden Knights hold on to beat Bruins, extend point streak to 5 games

William Karlsson had two goals, and the Golden Knights outlasted the Boston Bruins on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Bruce Cassidy said before the start of the season that it’s important for the Golden Knights to bank points as early as they can.

Although the Knights have now done that for five straight games, doing so the way they did Thursday night against the Boston Bruins wasn’t in the cards.

The Knights nearly squandered a three-goal lead in the third period but held on to win 6-5 over the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena.

Center William Karlsson scored twice, once shorthanded and another on the power play, for his first goals of the season. The power-play tally gave the Knights a 6-3 lead 2:19 into the third.

The Bruins responded with two goals in 1:07 from right wings Mark Kastelic (4:05) and Michael Eyssimont (5:12) to cut the lead to one.

But the Knights (3-0-2) held on to extend their point streak to five games and win for the third time in four games.

“We got points in four games, but I don’t believe we’ve been at our best in any one of them,” Cassidy said after the morning skate. “That’s the sign of a good team. It’s a sign of a team that knows how to find their game eventually.

Captain Mark Stone had three assists, and center Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist to give him a league-high 11 points.

The Knights put 37 shots on Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman with Eichel registering a game-high nine.

“I think there’s just some times when I get pucks to the net,” Eichel said. “I think a lot of good things can happen from that.”

Knights goaltender Akira Schmid improved to 3-0 with 19 saves despite giving up a season-high in goals.

The Knights had a chance to put the game away much earlier than they did.

The Knights wasted a four-minute power play with 1:30 of that coming at five-on-three. Boston’s penalty kill, which entered the game 14-of-14 to start the season, held its own.

Boston got a power play two minutes after killing the extended power play off an interference call on defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

Stone intercepted a centering pass to start a two-on-one. Stone’s shot rang off the post, but Karlsson pounced on the rebound at 18:24 for a 5-3 lead.

That capped off a four-goal second period with the Knights counting for three of them.

Eichel scored at 4:14 to become the first player in the league to reach double digits in points, and center Tomas Hertl added a power-play goal 2:21 later to break a 2-2 first-period tie.

The Knights allowed the first goal for the fifth straight game. Left wing Tanner Jeannot pounced on a rebound off defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s shot from the right circle.

Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev responded 1:30 later with his league-leading sixth goal of the season to tie it 1-1.

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov restored the Boston lead at 16:44, but left wing Cole Reinhardt scored the second goal of his career at 18:33.

None of the Knights’ five games have been pretty, but perhaps it’s a sign of things to come. The three-goal third period against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday carried over to their best game of the young season.

The Knights are finding ways to get points. No one in the locker room is complaining about that this early in the year.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.