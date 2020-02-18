Golden Knights hold on to beat Capitals
Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves, and the Golden Knights held Alex Ovechkin without a goal in a 3-2 victory Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Pacioretty buried the game-winning goal at 14:06 of the second period off a feed from William Karlsson. Nick Holden and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who won their third straight and tied first-place Edmonton with 70 points.
Ovechkin, who is two goals shy of 700 for his career, finished with four shots on goal. T.J. Oshie had both of the Capitals’ goals.
