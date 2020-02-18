Golden Knights hold on to beat Capitals

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves, and the Golden Knights held Alex Ovechkin without a goal in a 3-2 victory Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves, and the Golden Knights held Alex Ovechkin without a goal in a 3-2 victory Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Pacioretty buried the game-winning goal at 14:06 of the second period off a feed from William Karlsson. Nick Holden and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who won their third straight and tied first-place Edmonton with 70 points.

Ovechkin, who is two goals shy of 700 for his career, finished with four shots on goal. T.J. Oshie had both of the Capitals’ goals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

