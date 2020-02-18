60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights hold on to beat Capitals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 5:35 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2020 - 5:46 pm

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves, and the Golden Knights held Alex Ovechkin without a goal in a 3-2 victory Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Pacioretty buried the game-winning goal at 14:06 of the second period off a feed from William Karlsson. Nick Holden and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who won their third straight and tied first-place Edmonton with 70 points.

Ovechkin, who is two goals shy of 700 for his career, finished with four shots on goal. T.J. Oshie had both of the Capitals’ goals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) fires a shot a goal versus the Anaheim Ducks during ...
Cody Glass returns to Golden Knights’ lineup
By / RJ

Rookie Cody Glass had missed the past 14 games after sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 4. Earlier in the season, he missed eight games with an upper-body injury.