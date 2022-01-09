Golden Knights honor Marc-Andre Fleury before game
The Golden Knights welcomed back fan-favorite Marc-Andre Fleury Saturday night with a tribute video.
Before puck drop, the former face of the franchise was honored with a minute-long video highlighting his time in Las Vegas.
Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in June after spending four seasons with the Knights.
