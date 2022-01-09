52°F
Golden Knights honor Marc-Andre Fleury before game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 7:32 pm
 

The Golden Knights welcomed back fan-favorite Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday night.

Before puck drop, the former face of the franchise was honored with a minute-long video highlighting his time in Las Vegas.

Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in June after spending four seasons with the Knights.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
Raiders make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
US leaders honor Reid at Las Vegas memorial service
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
