Golden Knights honored by President Biden during White House visit

President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden Knights to the White House on Monday to celebrate the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup victory.

President Biden Welcomes the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House (The White House/YouTube)

The Vegas Golden Knights are honored by President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 for winning the Stanley Cup. (The White House/YouTube)

Golden Knights players come together in celebration after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 and winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are honored by President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 for winning the Stanley Cup. (The White House/YouTube)

The Golden Knights were welcomed at the White House on Monday morning to celebrate the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup victory.

President Joe Biden and Knights captain Mark Stone spoke at the event. Stone and president of hockey operations George McPhee gave Biden a gold jersey and gold stick.

The Knights will play the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Aces also visited the White House in August in celebration of their 2022 WNBA championship. They expect a return trip after winning their second straight title in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.