Golden Knights honored by President Biden during White House visit
President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden Knights to the White House on Monday to celebrate the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup victory.
President Joe Biden and Knights captain Mark Stone spoke at the event. Stone and president of hockey operations George McPhee gave Biden a gold jersey and gold stick.
The Knights will play the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Aces also visited the White House in August in celebration of their 2022 WNBA championship. They expect a return trip after winning their second straight title in October.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
