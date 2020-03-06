Golden Knights hosting skate and watch party Friday

The team is hosting an official watch party at City National Arena on Friday, where fans can skate while watching the Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The Golden Knights may be in Winnipeg for Friday’s game, but fans can still get some ice time.

Fans can purchase tickets to skate for $12. Skate rentals are $3. Those who chose not to take the ice can sit in the stands and watch the game for free.

Space is limited to the first 250 people at the Summerlin Hospital Rink “A.”

There will also be a variety of in-game contests, prizes and raffle give-a-way items.

The event and the game begin at 5 p.m.

The Knights will play the next five games on the road, before hosting the Dallas Stars on St. Patrick’s Day.

