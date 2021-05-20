91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights hosting watch parties for Games 3 and 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 6:12 pm
 
The pools and decks are crowded at Stadium Swim as March Madness is projected above at the Circ ...
The pools and decks are crowded at Stadium Swim as March Madness is projected above at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Those interested in joining other fans to cheer on the Golden Knights in the first round of the divisional playoffs this week have two options.

A watch party for Thursday’s Game 3 between the Knights and Wild in Minnesota will be at Circa and Saturday’s Game 4 get-together is at Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson.

Both parties open an hour before game time. Thursday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 5 p.m.

The watch party at Circa is for fans 21 and older, who can view the game at the Stadium Swim. Fans of all ages can attend the Water Street location, which is next to Lifeguard Arena.

The series is even at a game apiece.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
2
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
3
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
4
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
5
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST