Golden Knights hosting watch parties for Games 3 and 4

Watch parties for this week’s Golden Knights playoff games at the Minnesota Wild will take place in two locations.

The pools and decks are crowded at Stadium Swim as March Madness is projected above at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Those interested in joining other fans to cheer on the Golden Knights in the first round of the divisional playoffs this week have two options.

A watch party for Thursday’s Game 3 between the Knights and Wild in Minnesota will be at Circa and Saturday’s Game 4 get-together is at Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson.

Both parties open an hour before game time. Thursday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 5 p.m.

The watch party at Circa is for fans 21 and older, who can view the game at the Stadium Swim. Fans of all ages can attend the Water Street location, which is next to Lifeguard Arena.

The series is even at a game apiece.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.