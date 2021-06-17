Golden Knights hosting watch parties for games against Canadiens

The Golden Knights are hosting a set of watch parties this weekend while the team is in Canada for Games 3 and 4.

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are heading up north.

And COVID restrictions might make it hard for fans to follow. But the Knights are making things a little easier with some watch parties throughout the valley this weekend.

On Friday, fans over the age of 21 can attend a viewing party at Money, Baby! inside the new Virgin Hotel. It’s a general admission event, and tables can be purchased at reservations@moneybaby.com. Game 3 starts at 5 p.m.

City National Arena will be hosting a Skate and Watch party for Game 4 on Sunday. The cost of admission for those who wish to skate or just watch from the stands is $10 and includes skate rental. Tickets can be purchased here or at the City National Arena front desk. Families can also watch the game on an LED truck parked outside the facility.

The Canadiens tied the series 1-1 Wednesday night after a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena.

