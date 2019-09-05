101°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ ice installed at T-Mobile Arena — TIMELAPSE

By Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2019 - 7:46 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2019 - 7:50 pm

The ice at T-Mobile Arena has been installed, and that can only mean one thing: Hockey season is approaching.

In a timelapse video released by the Knights on Facebook, workers can be seen installing a newly designed line and logo at center ice.

The Knights open their season at home on Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks, in what’s expected to be a heated rematch after a major penalty led to a Sharks rally in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

