Golden Knights’ ice installed at T-Mobile Arena — TIMELAPSE

The ice at T-Mobile Arena has been installed, and that can only mean one thing: Hockey season is approaching.

In a timelapse video released by the Knights on Facebook, workers can be seen installing a newly designed line and logo at center ice.

The Knights open their season at home on Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks, in what’s expected to be a heated rematch after a major penalty led to a Sharks rally in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

