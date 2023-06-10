Golden Knights inch closer to Stanley Cup with Game 4 win

Chandler Stephenson scored two goals, and Adin Hill was sharp in the net as the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers to move within one victory of the Stanley Cup.

Golden Knights celebrate a score against the Florida Panthers in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a shot from Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans enter the arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series with the Golden Knights facing the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) enters the ice during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a shot by Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) with Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) near in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates after the team scored against the Florida Panthers in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) fights with Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15 )assisted by Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates a score past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) lies injured on the ice against the Florida Pantghers in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elvis from Vegas chats with the Rat King from Florida loose for a photo outside before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series with the Golden Knights facing the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players skate on the ice as towels are hung on the seats during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate their first goal against the Florida Panthers in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players skate on the ice during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players skate on the ice as towels are hung on the seats during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) kicks up some ice while chasing a puck to goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) catches a puck as ice from it flies off during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) laughs during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watches his players practice during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy yells instructions to his players practice during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) laughs at a teammate during the morning skate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grant and Jesse Traub of Las Vegas are pumped up as they enter the arena for Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series with the Golden Knights facing the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against the Florida Panthers in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) lays on the ice after being knocked down by Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) and teammates in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks for a pass defended by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) takes shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

GoGolden Knights center William Karlsson (71) takes shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) smacks the face of Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) in period two of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SUNRISE, Fla. — Center Chandler Stephenson scored two goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena.

The Knights took a 3-1 series lead and are one step away from the first championship in franchise history. They can clinch on home ice in Tuesday’s Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena. Teams that go up 3-1 in the final have an overall series record of 36-1.

Center William Karlsson also scored for the Knights, who took a 3-0 lead with 8:56 remaining in the second period.

The Knights improved to 5-1 after a loss in the playoffs.

Defenseman Brandon Montour and captain Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.