Golden Knights inch closer to Stanley Cup with Game 4 win
Chandler Stephenson scored two goals, and Adin Hill was sharp in the net as the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers to move within one victory of the Stanley Cup.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Center Chandler Stephenson scored two goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena.
The Knights took a 3-1 series lead and are one step away from the first championship in franchise history. They can clinch on home ice in Tuesday’s Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena. Teams that go up 3-1 in the final have an overall series record of 36-1.
Center William Karlsson also scored for the Knights, who took a 3-0 lead with 8:56 remaining in the second period.
The Knights improved to 5-1 after a loss in the playoffs.
Defenseman Brandon Montour and captain Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
