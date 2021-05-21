Golden Knights increase capacity for Game 5

The Golden Knights had announced crowds of 8,683 for their first two home games of the playoffs, but they’re about to have even more.

Golden Knights cheer on their team versus the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot looks down after allowing the go-ahead goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, center, celebrates with teammates, including Jonathan Marchessault, right, after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 5-2. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights are going to return home to even more fans than before.

The team announced Friday that T-Mobile Arena will have increased capacity starting Monday with Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild. The Knights put additional tickets on sale in conjunction with the news.

The team had announced crowds of 8,683 its first two playoff home games. It’s unclear what its capacity will be for Game 5.

Knights building game

It doesn’t take a statistics whiz to figure out that some numbers are trending the Golden Knights’ way in their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild.

The Knights didn’t score a goal in Game 1, had three in Game 2 and put up five in Game 3. It may be a tough pattern to sustain, but it provides tangible evidence that the team doesn’t just feel it’s improving throughout the series.

The Knights have a chance to roll that momentum into Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. They’ve already taken back home-ice advantage from the Wild, so they can get greedy and push for a 3-1 lead in the series.

“We know the importance of the next game,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “We think our game’s going in the right direction. We’re getting better as the series goes here. We’ll be ready to play.”

The goals aren’t the only thing going in the right direction for the Knights.

They allowed their fewest shots on goal (16) and high-danger scoring chances (seven) of the series in Thursday’s Game 3 despite a poor start that put them in a 2-0 hole. They won for the first time in Xcel Energy Center in regulation and put a lot of pressure on the Wild to not fall to 0-2 in a building where they finished 21-5-2 in the regular season.

Teams that go up 3-1 in a series on the road win 91.8 percent of the time, according to Hockey-Reference.com. Teams that return home with the series tied 2-2 win 59.2 percent of the time.

“We’re building our game,” DeBoer said. “We’re heading in the right direction. We think we know the formula we have to replicate here in order to have success. That’s on us to go out and execute and do that again.”

Martinez managing

Defenseman Alec Martinez missed the final two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury and hasn’t participated in a practice or morning skate during the playoffs.

He still hasn’t missed a game against the Wild. The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings has averaged 21:02 of ice time this series.

He’s also as fearless blocking shots as ever. Martinez, who led the NHL in blocked shots with 168 in the regular season, has a league-leading 14 in the playoffs.

“I feel great,” Martinez said. “I think that the medical staff and our entire staff here is top notch. … I feel fine. Really a tip of the cap to them. They’re awesome.”

Johansson injury

Minnesota coach Dean Evason said forward Marcus Johansson, who was injured cutting to the net in the first period Thursday, broke his arm.

Evason did not say who would replace Johansson in the Wild’s lineup. One option is veteran forward Zach Parise, who was a healthy scratch the first three games of the series.

Parise ranks third among active American-born skaters in goals with 393. The 36-year-old was the New Jersey Devils’ captain when DeBoer coached the team to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.