Golden Knights

Golden Knights jersey numbers: From 1 to 92

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 10:45 am
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) shrugs after giving up a second period goal du ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) shrugs after giving up a second period goal during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) talks with Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) du ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) talks with Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler St ...
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his score with center Jonathan Ma ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his score with center Jonathan Marchessault (81), right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with James Neal (18) after scoring ...
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with James Neal (18) after scoring a second period goal during Vegas' home matchup with the Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights beat the Lighting 4-3. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights players, from left, Erik Haula, David Perron (57) and James Neal (18) celebrate ...
Golden Knights players, from left, Erik Haula, David Perron (57) and James Neal (18) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks by Neal during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) signs autographs during a Vegas Golden Knigh ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) signs autographs during a Vegas Golden Knights fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with Luca Sbisa, left, and Cody Ea ...
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with Luca Sbisa, left, and Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights have played only three seasons, but they’ve already gone through plenty of numbers.

There have been 48 jersey numbers since the team began play in the 2017-18 season. More are surely on the way. Those numbers go from 1 to 92, and most of them have been used by only one player.

The Knights have repeated a number six times. They will use a number thrice for the first time this season when Alex Pietrangelo joins Jason Garrison and Valentin Zykov in the team’s No. 7 club. Pietrangelo wore No. 27 with the St. Louis Blues, but decided not to ask new teammate Shea Theodore for it.

Eight numbers appeared for the first time last season, and plenty are still available. But for now, here’s the history of every jersey number that has been used by the Knights in an NHL game:

No. 1

Dylan Ferguson (2017-present)

No. 2

Zach Whitecloud (2018-present)

No. 3

Brayden McNabb (2017-present)

No. 4

Jimmy Schuldt (2019-present)

No. 5

Deryk Engelland (2017-20)

No. 6

Colin Miller (2017-19)

Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) attempts a shot against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hoc ...
Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) attempts a shot against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Golden Knights won 5-2. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

No. 7

Jason Garrison (2017-18)

Valentin Zykov (2018-2019)

No. 9

Cody Glass (2019-present)

No. 10

Nicolas Roy (2019-present)

No. 13

Brendan Leipsic (2017-18)

No. 14

Nic Hague (2019-present)

No. 15

Jon Merrill (2017-20)

No. 18

James Neal (2017-18)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) sign autographs ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) sign autographs during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

No. 19

Reilly Smith (2017-present)

No. 20

Chandler Stephenson (2019-present)

No. 21

Cody Eakin (2017-20)

Nick Cousins (2020)

No. 22

Nick Holden (2018-present)

No. 23

Daniel Carr (2018)

Alec Martinez (2020-present)

No. 24

Oscar Lindberg (2017-19)

No. 25

Stefan Matteau (2017-18)

No. 26

Paul Stastny (2018-20)

No. 27

Shea Theodore (2017-present)

No. 28

William Carrier (2017-present)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Willia ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and William Carrier (28) after Nosek scored the first goal of the night against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

No. 29

Marc-Andre Fleury (2017-present)

No. 30

Malcolm Subban (2017-20)

No. 33

Maxime Lagace (2017-19)

No. 35

Oscar Dansk (2017-present)

No. 38

Tomas Hyka (2018)

Patrick Brown (2020-present)

No. 40

Ryan Carpenter (2017-19)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Carpenter, packs his sweater at City National Arena Friday, J ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Carpenter, packs his sweater at City National Arena Friday, June 8, 2018, after falling to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final Thursday. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Garret Sparks (2019)

No. 41

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (2017-19)

No. 45

Jake Bischoff (2019-present)

No. 47

Luca Sbisa (2017-18)

No. 55

Keegan Kolesar (2020-present)

No. 56

Erik Haula (2017-18)

No. 57

David Perron (2017-18)

No. 61

Mark Stone (2019-present)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of Vegas Gold ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the third period of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Nashville Predators Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

No. 67

Max Pacioretty (2018-present)

No. 71

William Karlsson (2017-present)

No. 72

Gage Quinney (2020-present)

No. 73

Brandon Pirri (2018-20)

No. 75

Ryan Reaves (2018-present)

No. 77

Brad Hunt (2017-19)

No. 81

Jonathan Marchessault (2017-present)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his first period goal with Vegas G ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his first period goal with Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during an NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

No. 87

Vadim Shipachyov (2017)

No. 88

Nate Schmidt (2017-20)

No. 89

Alex Tuch (2017-present)

No. 90

Tomas Tatar (2018)

Robin Lehner (2020-present)

No. 92

Tomas Nosek (2017-present)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

