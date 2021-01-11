Golden Knights jersey numbers: From 1 to 92

Think you know every jersey number in Golden Knights history? Check out the full list.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) shrugs after giving up a second period goal during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) talks with Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his score with center Jonathan Marchessault (81), right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with James Neal (18) after scoring a second period goal during Vegas' home matchup with the Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights beat the Lighting 4-3. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Erik Haula, David Perron (57) and James Neal (18) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks by Neal during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) signs autographs during a Vegas Golden Knights fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with Luca Sbisa, left, and Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights have played only three seasons, but they’ve already gone through plenty of numbers.

There have been 48 jersey numbers since the team began play in the 2017-18 season. More are surely on the way. Those numbers go from 1 to 92, and most of them have been used by only one player.

The Knights have repeated a number six times. They will use a number thrice for the first time this season when Alex Pietrangelo joins Jason Garrison and Valentin Zykov in the team’s No. 7 club. Pietrangelo wore No. 27 with the St. Louis Blues, but decided not to ask new teammate Shea Theodore for it.

Eight numbers appeared for the first time last season, and plenty are still available. But for now, here’s the history of every jersey number that has been used by the Knights in an NHL game:

No. 1

Dylan Ferguson (2017-present)

No. 2

Zach Whitecloud (2018-present)

No. 3

Brayden McNabb (2017-present)

No. 4

Jimmy Schuldt (2019-present)

No. 5

Deryk Engelland (2017-20)

No. 6

Colin Miller (2017-19)

No. 7

Jason Garrison (2017-18)

Valentin Zykov (2018-2019)

No. 9

Cody Glass (2019-present)

No. 10

Nicolas Roy (2019-present)

No. 13

Brendan Leipsic (2017-18)

No. 14

Nic Hague (2019-present)

No. 15

Jon Merrill (2017-20)

No. 18

James Neal (2017-18)

No. 19

Reilly Smith (2017-present)

No. 20

Chandler Stephenson (2019-present)

No. 21

Cody Eakin (2017-20)

Nick Cousins (2020)

No. 22

Nick Holden (2018-present)

No. 23

Daniel Carr (2018)

Alec Martinez (2020-present)

No. 24

Oscar Lindberg (2017-19)

No. 25

Stefan Matteau (2017-18)

No. 26

Paul Stastny (2018-20)

No. 27

Shea Theodore (2017-present)

No. 28

William Carrier (2017-present)

No. 29

Marc-Andre Fleury (2017-present)

No. 30

Malcolm Subban (2017-20)

No. 33

Maxime Lagace (2017-19)

No. 35

Oscar Dansk (2017-present)

No. 38

Tomas Hyka (2018)

Patrick Brown (2020-present)

No. 40

Ryan Carpenter (2017-19)

Garret Sparks (2019)

No. 41

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (2017-19)

No. 45

Jake Bischoff (2019-present)

No. 47

Luca Sbisa (2017-18)

No. 55

Keegan Kolesar (2020-present)

No. 56

Erik Haula (2017-18)

No. 57

David Perron (2017-18)

No. 61

Mark Stone (2019-present)

No. 67

Max Pacioretty (2018-present)

No. 71

William Karlsson (2017-present)

No. 72

Gage Quinney (2020-present)

No. 73

Brandon Pirri (2018-20)

No. 75

Ryan Reaves (2018-present)

No. 77

Brad Hunt (2017-19)

No. 81

Jonathan Marchessault (2017-present)

No. 87

Vadim Shipachyov (2017)

No. 88

Nate Schmidt (2017-20)

No. 89

Alex Tuch (2017-present)

No. 90

Tomas Tatar (2018)

Robin Lehner (2020-present)

No. 92

Tomas Nosek (2017-present)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.