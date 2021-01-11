Golden Knights jersey numbers: From 1 to 92
Think you know every jersey number in Golden Knights history? Check out the full list.
The Golden Knights have played only three seasons, but they’ve already gone through plenty of numbers.
There have been 48 jersey numbers since the team began play in the 2017-18 season. More are surely on the way. Those numbers go from 1 to 92, and most of them have been used by only one player.
The Knights have repeated a number six times. They will use a number thrice for the first time this season when Alex Pietrangelo joins Jason Garrison and Valentin Zykov in the team’s No. 7 club. Pietrangelo wore No. 27 with the St. Louis Blues, but decided not to ask new teammate Shea Theodore for it.
Eight numbers appeared for the first time last season, and plenty are still available. But for now, here’s the history of every jersey number that has been used by the Knights in an NHL game:
No. 1
Dylan Ferguson (2017-present)
No. 2
Zach Whitecloud (2018-present)
No. 3
Brayden McNabb (2017-present)
No. 4
Jimmy Schuldt (2019-present)
No. 5
Deryk Engelland (2017-20)
No. 6
Colin Miller (2017-19)
No. 7
Jason Garrison (2017-18)
Valentin Zykov (2018-2019)
No. 9
Cody Glass (2019-present)
No. 10
Nicolas Roy (2019-present)
No. 13
Brendan Leipsic (2017-18)
No. 14
Nic Hague (2019-present)
No. 15
Jon Merrill (2017-20)
No. 18
James Neal (2017-18)
No. 19
Reilly Smith (2017-present)
No. 20
Chandler Stephenson (2019-present)
No. 21
Cody Eakin (2017-20)
Nick Cousins (2020)
No. 22
Nick Holden (2018-present)
No. 23
Daniel Carr (2018)
Alec Martinez (2020-present)
No. 24
Oscar Lindberg (2017-19)
No. 25
Stefan Matteau (2017-18)
No. 26
Paul Stastny (2018-20)
No. 27
Shea Theodore (2017-present)
No. 28
William Carrier (2017-present)
No. 29
Marc-Andre Fleury (2017-present)
No. 30
Malcolm Subban (2017-20)
No. 33
Maxime Lagace (2017-19)
No. 35
Oscar Dansk (2017-present)
No. 38
Tomas Hyka (2018)
Patrick Brown (2020-present)
No. 40
Ryan Carpenter (2017-19)
Garret Sparks (2019)
No. 41
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (2017-19)
No. 45
Jake Bischoff (2019-present)
No. 47
Luca Sbisa (2017-18)
No. 55
Keegan Kolesar (2020-present)
No. 56
Erik Haula (2017-18)
No. 57
David Perron (2017-18)
No. 61
Mark Stone (2019-present)
No. 67
Max Pacioretty (2018-present)
No. 71
William Karlsson (2017-present)
No. 72
Gage Quinney (2020-present)
No. 73
Brandon Pirri (2018-20)
No. 75
Ryan Reaves (2018-present)
No. 77
Brad Hunt (2017-19)
No. 81
Jonathan Marchessault (2017-present)
No. 87
Vadim Shipachyov (2017)
No. 88
Nate Schmidt (2017-20)
No. 89
Alex Tuch (2017-present)
No. 90
Tomas Tatar (2018)
Robin Lehner (2020-present)
No. 92
Tomas Nosek (2017-present)
Golden Knights jersey facts
— Total numbers: 48
— Number range: 1 to 92
— Repeat numbers: 5