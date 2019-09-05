Golden Knights, Jimmy Schuldt agree to 1-year contract

Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday on the first day of rookie camp.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights prospects Ben Jones, left, and Jimmy Schuldt collide during scrimmage at Golden Knights development camp at City Center Arena on Friday, June 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Schuldt signed with the Knights in April after completing his college career at St. Cloud State and drawing interest from nearly every team in the league. He recorded an assist in his NHL debut April 6 against Los Angeles.

Schuldt, who was a restricted free agent, is expected to compete for a spot on the Knights’ opening-night roster. The 24-year-old will participate in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Irvine, California, starting Saturday.

In 39 games as a senior for St. Cloud State, Schuldt recorded 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. He appeared in 156 consecutive games for the Huskies and served as captain for three seasons.

