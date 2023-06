Jonathan Marchessault will stop the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall.

Another Golden Knight is hosting a meet-and-greet event this week.

Jonathan Marchessault will stop the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. to talk to fans and celebrate the Knights’ Stanley Cup win.

Marchessault’s visit follows Mark Stone’s visit to the store Sunday morning.