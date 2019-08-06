Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault welcomes baby boy

Golden Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault’s family got a little bigger last month.

Jonathan Marchessault announced on Instagram Tuesday he and his wife welcomed a baby boy on July 22. (Instagram/@jonmarchessault)

Another #VegasBorn baby has joined the Golden Knights family.

Winger Jonathan Marchessault’s announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy on July 22.

“We are so blessed to have you Henry John Marchessault!!” Marchessault said in the post.

The couple now have four children together and reside in Summerlin.

